Georgia finishes another season undefeated after beating Tech

The Georgia Bulldogs have finished consecutive regular seasons undefeated for the first time in school history. Georgia got off to a slow start in the Dawgs’ 37-14 win over Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs held a narrow 10-7 lead at halftime. Georgia turned it around in the second half thanks to a strong rushing attack and a few Georgia Tech miscues.

Tight end Brock Bowers made a clutch catch on forth down in the third quarter to help Georgia open up a large lead. Bowers caught the ball, which was underthrown, inches from the ground.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a touchdown pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia outscored Georgia Tech 27-7 in the second half. The Bulldogs settled for a few too many field goals and could have had better execution in the red zone.

Georgia’s passing attack was disappointing in the home victory. The Dawgs passed for only 138 yards against Georgia Tech. Stetson Bennett completed 10 of 18 passes for 135 yards. He threw two touchdown passes. Georgia’s offense finished with 268 rushing yards.

Georgia’s passing game needs to step up in the SEC championship game against LSU.

Defensively, Georgia recovered after allowing an early rushing touchdown to Georgia Tech. The Dawgs sacked the Yellow Jackets four times.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire