Georgia finishes 2023 season No. 4 in the final AP Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs have finished the 2023 college football season as the No. 4 team in the country in the final AP Poll. Georgia finished No. 4 behind No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, and No. 3 Texas.

Interestingly, the Bulldogs ended up with a higher ranking than No. 5 Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 27-24 in the SEC championship. However, Alabama lost in the Rose Bowl to Michigan, while Georgia had an incredible 60-point win the Orange Bowl against a previously undefeated Florida State team.

Georgia finishes the 2023 college football season with wins over the No. 6 (tied) team in Florida State, No. 8 Missouri, No. 9 Ole Miss, and No. 17 Tennessee. Michigan and Washington are the only other two college football teams to finish the year with three wins over top 10 opponents.

The Bulldogs return a fairly stacked roster for the 2024 college football season. In fact, ESPN has tabbed the Bulldogs as their way-too-early No. 1 team for next year. Georgia fans now have a long wait until Aug. 31, when the Bulldogs will open the 2024 season in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Clemson Tigers.

Georgia has a fun, challenging schedule in 2024 and returns starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire