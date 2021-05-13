Georgia should be featured in two College GameDay matchups this year

UGA fans often cringe when they hear “Georgia” and “College GameDay” in the same sentence, with many members of DawgNation believing that ESPN’s flagship gameday show is accompanied by some bad luck.

Then there’s the fans who love the idea of the Bulldogs being featured on national television ahead of playing in the weekend’s biggest game. That’s the category I fall into, and likely you do too.

Georgia should have an opportunity to be featured in two College GameDay matchups this year. Neither, however, would take place in Athens.

FootballScoop predicted where College GameDay would be visiting each weekend of the 2021 season, and has the show visiting Charlotte, North Carolina on opening weekend, where Georgia will be playing Clemson.

This one’s a no-brainer. We’ll be watching two top-five rivals duke it out on the first weekend of the college football season. Does it get better than that?

Go ahead and write this one in ink. This is the biggest opening week game since No. 1 Alabama met No. 3 Florida State in 2017 and, given what that FSU team would turn into, probably longer than that. Clemson’s 38-35 win over No. 5 Georgia was a major part of the Clemson rivalry’s origin story, and now Kirby Smart will look to return the favor.

And then there’s the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, taking place on October 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. College GameDay is no stranger to the Georgia-Florida game and both teams should be fighting for a chance to play in the SEC Championship Game.