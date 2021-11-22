Georgia fans react to Florida firing Dan Mullen

On Sunday, news broke that the Florida Gators had fired head coach Dan Mullen. For Georgia fans, there were mixed emotions.

On one hand, UGA fans enjoyed having Mullen at Florida. On the other, the DawgNation loves watching the drama unfold from their biggest rival as the Gators prepare for yet another coaching search.

Mullen went 1-3 against the Bulldogs during his tenure with Florida, did not pose a threat in recruiting and had lost five consecutive games to Power Five programs.

Georgia fans reacted to the news on Sunday.

UGA Football Live asked, Georgia fans answered

This is an outrage! The Bulldog Nation should condemn this in the strongest terms. That we fully support Dan Mullen as the coach for the University of Florida. — Faye Gardner (@FayeGar80375360) November 21, 2021

I’m sad, he didn’t even try to recruit down there. I’ll miss him mismanaging his roster and playing players that suit hit ego over what’s best for the team. 👋🏼 — Michael Durfee (@MKDurfee) November 21, 2021

Honestly it’s just hilarious. Who the hell are they going to hire lol — Justin (@Justin_E_Lewis) November 21, 2021

😔 I thought they were given him life time extension contract. I don't know why they always want to mess up a good time. — K.D.S. (@kevin_spell) November 22, 2021

It saddens me. They are losing a great offensive mind.🤡 — Miles Go Dawgs (@mileswatter) November 21, 2021

Did Kirby Smart's level of success at Georgia get Mullen fired?

Story continues

"Why turn Smart into a boogeyman? Because that’s what he is for Florida. Had Smart not raised Georgia’s level of recruiting and on-field play to where it is now, the Gators’ situation wouldn’t have seemed so hopeless Sunday. Dan Mullen probably would still be Florida’s coach" — BigTimeFootball® (@BigTimeFootball) November 22, 2021

Georgia picked up a 5⭐️ star out of Florida last night , Dan Mullen got fired . We are 11-0! This is just a typical Monday in Dawgnation🙌🏽🙌🏽 — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) November 22, 2021

Georgia might have the best recruiters as a whole staff! It’s actually incredible. All Dan Mullen had to do was even try 50% to be in a complete different position — Brandon Smiley (@Smiles_4_miles3) November 22, 2021

Among the reasons Florida fired Dan Mullen: Kirby Smart and Georgia picked up another 5-star recruit today, giving the Bulldogs 10 commits in the 247Sports Top 100. The Gators currently have one — and he just visited Alabama this weekend. — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) November 22, 2021

Mullen has lost five consecutive games against Power Five programs

Georgia fans reading the Dan Mullen news pic.twitter.com/830E20g5VL — C Barker ATL (@cbarkeratl) November 21, 2021

Auburn with a three-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech coming off of a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame.

Florida firing Dan Mullen.#UGA fans trying to feel sympathy: pic.twitter.com/idor58Lhb9 — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) November 21, 2021

Scott Stricklin: I’m gonna get right to the point…uh…it’s come to my attention you’ve lost five straight to Power 5 opponents, and you couldn’t compete with Alabama *or* Georgia. Dan Mullen: pic.twitter.com/UqZrNdFoaJ — There All Is Aching (@bobby_barkley) November 21, 2021

Same day Dan Mullen gets fired UGA gets another 5* DB. pic.twitter.com/tJBdFh9zDr — Chase Edwards (@ChaseEdwards123) November 22, 2021

"Florida doesn't have a Dan Mullen problem, it's a Kirby Smart/UGA problem"

Georgia Tech, if you’re in the market for a head coach this off-season, I’d like to suggest Dan Mullen. #404theCulture #GoDawgs #UGA #GT — Brian Malcom (@bjmalcom) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen lost more games at UF than Kirby Smart has lost at UGA with a 2 year head start @UnnecRoughness — Adam Cross (@Adam_Cross1) November 21, 2021

Florida doesn’t have a Dan Mullen problem , it’s a Kirby Smart/UGA problem . No Coach will be able to match Kirby’s recruiting tenacity. Florida will always get Georgias third priority recruits. Firing Mullen might be what turns Florida into the new Nebraska .✍🏽 — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen gone. Bruh been tryna get fired since the UGA game lol — #DifficultShotsDre (@OptimusPrmetime) November 21, 2021

As a #UGA fan, this is terrible news. As someone who loathes Dan Mullen? Kick rocks, bud. https://t.co/iF9XBZ75m9 — Sam Franco World Series Champs!! (@samjfranco) November 21, 2021

Florida will be looking for its fourth head coach since the departure of Urban Meyer.

Frankly kinda bummed we don’t get to beat him next year too pic.twitter.com/USWxTaDhi7 — stressed salad (@spagrl) November 21, 2021

he only needed 15 more years to turn the program around! — Dawg Takeover (@dawgtakeover) November 21, 2021

😔 I thought they were given him life time extension contract. I don't know why they always want to mess up a good time. — K.D.S. (@kevin_spell) November 22, 2021

I mean, selfishly, I hate the decision. As an unbiased football fan, it was the right decision. That program was sinking with him at the helm. Dude can’t recruit. His wife is kissing players. Their record reflects poor coaching. That used to be a good program. It ain’t now. — Bass Panda⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 (@beardlivsmatter) November 22, 2021

Disappointed. I wanted one more year of the circus — G8r H8r (@h8r_g8r) November 21, 2021

His next job might at McDonald's if the other clown will be good with it pic.twitter.com/I5umIcdZyU — Dan (@winslowd62) November 21, 2021

I was hoping he'd stick around till next Halloween! — Francaacaa77#HBTFD (@FranCoo71169812) November 21, 2021

1

1