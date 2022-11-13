Georgia fans will love Mark Richt’s message to Florida State
ACC Network college football analyst and former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt has a lot of reasons to hate Florida. Mark Richt played and coached at Miami. He also coached at Florida State.What do all of Richt’s coaching and playing stops (outside of coaching at ECU in 1989) have in common?
Georgia, Florida State, and Miami are all big-time rivals with the Florida Gators. Here’s Mark Richt’s message to Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell ahead of the Florida-Florida State game:
Wow!!! #Noles #Richt pic.twitter.com/skQ6AoVOaZ
— Jeremy Merrill (@JeremyMerrill) November 13, 2022
It’s great to see that Mark Richt still hates Florida. The Gators were a huge obstacle for him throughout his coaching career.
