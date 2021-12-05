Georgia fans heated on Twitter after another loss to Alabama

Joe Vitale
·4 min read
I’m starting to think Georgia will not beat Alabama until Nick Saban decides to call it a career.

Georgia lost its seventh straight game to Alabama on Saturday, with 41-24 defeat in the SEC Championship Game from Atlanta.

It was bad all over quite honestly. In the first half, it was mainly the defense that hurt us. In the second half, the defense played a bit better but it did not mean much since the offense failed to get much going.

After a historic 2021 season, it feels like all hope is lost for Georgia fans after another bad loss to the Tide. Georgia fans expressed their frustration on Twitter.

Time to move on from Stetson Bennett?

Defense, where ya at?

Former players sound off

Georgia media...

That was just ugly..

