Georgia fans heated on Twitter after another loss to Alabama

I’m starting to think Georgia will not beat Alabama until Nick Saban decides to call it a career.

Georgia lost its seventh straight game to Alabama on Saturday, with 41-24 defeat in the SEC Championship Game from Atlanta.

It was bad all over quite honestly. In the first half, it was mainly the defense that hurt us. In the second half, the defense played a bit better but it did not mean much since the offense failed to get much going.

After a historic 2021 season, it feels like all hope is lost for Georgia fans after another bad loss to the Tide. Georgia fans expressed their frustration on Twitter.

Time to move on from Stetson Bennett?

Defense wins championships for sure but Stetson Bennett definitely isn’t winning a championship — Dallas (@FullSendStupid) December 5, 2021

Kirby chose Stetson Bennett IV over JT Daniels and Jake Fromm over Justin Fields 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) December 5, 2021

Would Stetson Bennett start at Alabama? No and that should tell you something. — Kevin (@IamKJT_) December 5, 2021

I am begging you @KirbySmartUGA please stop the Stetson Bennett experiment — Cody McGhee (@CodyMcGhee4real) December 5, 2021

Stetson Bennett needs to just disappear. He aint it!!!! — Justin Quina (@JCQuina) December 5, 2021

I hope all y’all realize now that we will never win anything with Stetson Bennett at Quarterback — Jimmy Haygood (@TheHulk_36) December 5, 2021

Words cannot describe the hatred I have for Stetson Bennett right now — JT (@zwilsonsmom) December 5, 2021

Defense, where ya at?

Bryce Young picked apart this insane Georgia defense like it was nothing — Tinu Pazhukayil (@tinupaz22) December 5, 2021

Georgia defense got shredded. They hung their hat on that D all year… and it got absolutely dismantled. — IndyDrew (@IndyDrew5) December 5, 2021

The most UGA statement of the year — OSINTPassion (@OSINTPassion) December 5, 2021

Georgia's defense isn't as good as we thought. Plain and simple. I had a feeling UGA would eventually do this. It's typical Dawgs. Typical. — Duke Silver ✪ (@The__DukeSilver) December 4, 2021

Embarrassing — Dawgsontop (@dawgsontop2017) December 5, 2021

Former players sound off

Well there goes the perfect season 🤷🏿‍♂️……. — Randy McMichael (@randymac81) December 5, 2021

Welp… Better now than later I guess — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) December 5, 2021

Let’s go home. Wake up. Chew on it. And win the Natty. — Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) December 5, 2021

I liked our second half defense. Gotta build on that. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) December 5, 2021

Go dawgs always and forever — David Andrews (@dandrews61) December 5, 2021

We got exposed 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️what’s new — charles johnson (@randywattson) December 5, 2021

Alabama deserves a lot of credit. Tremendous bounce back performance. #SECChampionship @680TheFan — buck belue (@buckbelue8) December 5, 2021

Make Cincy 1 and let Bama and Georgia duke it out at 2 & 3! #rematch — Ryne Rankin (@Bigrank38) December 5, 2021

2 top 10 defenses this game came down to the QBs — DB (@DavinBellamy17) December 5, 2021

Georgia media...

More of the same for Georgia against Alabama: https://t.co/RTlQnngbtx pic.twitter.com/NFxfXa0jb7 — DawgNation (@DawgNation) December 5, 2021

Bulldogs went darn near 13 months without losing a game, winning 16 in a row after last season's Florida game. Today stings but that's still pretty dadgum impressive. — John Frierson (@FriersonFiles) December 5, 2021

Georgia loses 41-24. Someone get me a beer. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 5, 2021

Alabama owns Georgia, until it doesn’t — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) December 5, 2021

In the National Championship re-match Georgia should just hand the ball off to James Cook and throw to Brock Bowers every other play. I'd like their chances (a little) better. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 5, 2021

That was just ugly..

Gonna need something stronger than that — iKonik (@iKonik_24) December 5, 2021

Damn a beer get me a whole bottle — Malik-M🌍BLife (@JJTUFF) December 5, 2021

And you’re surprised??? They always lose big games…Kirby will never get it done! We should not be in playoffs after that trash showing!!! — Jon (@jonday21) December 5, 2021

I didn’t ask to be born — Griffin Phillips (@griffinp_17) December 5, 2021

I honestly think Kirby doesn't wanna win a natty. You cant excuse his decision making — leader of the stetson bennett hate club (@lemonpeppers1) December 5, 2021

Stetson Bennett better not start a playoff game for us. We need @jtdaniels06 — World Series Champion Parth Patel (@parth_681) December 5, 2021

Never trust a man with two last names. 🥴 Damn Stetson Bennett — briana. (@BmichelleSmith) December 5, 2021

1

1