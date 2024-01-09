Georgia fans frustrated watching the national championship

The Georgia Bulldogs’ reign as back-to-back national champions is over. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the national championship in a game that left Georgia fans frustrated.

The national championship was fairly sloppy. Both teams struggled to convert third downs (Washington and Michigan went a combined 3 for 24). The game featured 10 punts, but opened up in the fourth quarter as Michigan finally gained some separation.

Ultimately, Michigan won thanks to a robust effort with 303 yards on the ground. The Wolverines played sound defense on a great Washington passing attack and capitalized on the Huskies’ errors. Michigan deserves a lot of credit because winning a national championship isn’t easy.

However, numerous Georgia players, coaches, fans, and members of the media were left thinking what it could’ve been for the Bulldogs.

728 days as back-to-back champions

728 consecutive days of pure bliss and joy that can never be expressed using the appropriate string of words. No longer “reigning” Champs but still Back-to-Back Champs forever. Savor the quest for another, Georgia fans. August 31st will be here soon. #BeatClemson #GoDawgs🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/8NFFyAuuTF — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) January 9, 2024

UGA fans roasts the selection committee

These nursing home residents ranked Georgia 6th. pic.twitter.com/L2qVC4h5r4 — Lance (@SportsGuyLance) January 9, 2024

Former Georgia defensive end Davin Bellamy

this National Championship game not it! — DB (@DavinBellamy17) January 9, 2024

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard

smh. — Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) January 9, 2024

Hey, there were more punts this year!

Brett Thorson gonna transfer to Michigan or Washington isn’t he 😔 — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) January 9, 2024

Some rough run defense from Washington

Kirby watching the Washington defense. pic.twitter.com/hwH1Nnxynt — Nate 🐶🏈 (@NateDawgUga) January 9, 2024

Big Ten is not fun to watch

We can never let the Big 10 play in a national championship again — matt (@MattWaters9) January 9, 2024

Will Michigan's title be vacated?

So when is this win getting Vacated? — UGA United (@UGAUnited) January 9, 2024

UGA would crush Washington

Four best teams my ass. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 9, 2024

Georgia tight ends coach

Man…🤦🏻‍♂️ — Todd Hartley (@coach_thartley) January 9, 2024

Could have been Georgia's year

Love the butterfly effect theory, especially in CFB. What if Auburn rushes more than 2 on 4th and 31? Bama loses Iron Bowl, out of CFB Playoff contention, Georgia wins SEC. 1) UGA

2) Mich

3) Wash

4) FSU UGA vs Michigan title game would have been a blast. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 9, 2024

