Georgia falls out of USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs have dropped from the top-25 rankings after losing their most recent series at Mississippi State. Georgia received 45 votes in the April 8 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. The Bulldogs would be ranked No. 29 based on the number of votes they received.

Georgia baseball went 1-2 over the weekend in a controversial series against Mississippi State that featured multiple ejections. Star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon continues to shine for Georgia. Condon has 20 home runs and 42 RBIs this season.

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson is off to a solid start in his first season with the Bulldogs. Georgia is 5-7 in SEC play and 24-8 on the season.

The SEC has five of the eight top teams in the country in Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. The SEC is looking like baseball’s strongest conference.

Arkansas remains the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia baseball’s next game is against Kennesaw State at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia, at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 9. The Bulldogs play a series at home against Missouri from Thursday to Saturday.

USA TODAY Sports College Baseball Coaches poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Arkansas

27-3

775 (31)

2

Clemson

28-3

735

3

Texas A&M

28-4

716

4

Tennessee

26-6

656

5

Oregon State

26-4

655

6

Vanderbilt

25-7

609

7

Duke

24-8

580

+3

8

Kentucky

27-4

503

+8

9

Florida State

26-5

498

+3

10

Virginia

25-7

490

+1

11

East Carolina

23-7

440

+2

12

North Carolina

26-6

432

-5

13

Dallas Baptist

25-6

405

-5

14

UC Irvine

24-4

397

+3

15

Wake Forest

21-10

284

+7

16

Virginia Tech

21-8

216

-1

17

Alabama

22-10

192

-3

18

Florida

17-14

187

-9

19

UCF

21-8

186

+8

20

Coastal Carolina

22-9

166

+1

21

Nebraska

22-7

142

+2

22

Oregon

22-8

128

+7

23

Mississippi State

21-12

114

+3

24

Louisiana

24-8

109

+12

25

Oklahoma State

21-11

94

+7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU

Other Receiving Votes

South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1

