Georgia falls out of USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll
The Georgia Bulldogs have dropped from the top-25 rankings after losing their most recent series at Mississippi State. Georgia received 45 votes in the April 8 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. The Bulldogs would be ranked No. 29 based on the number of votes they received.
Georgia baseball went 1-2 over the weekend in a controversial series against Mississippi State that featured multiple ejections. Star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon continues to shine for Georgia. Condon has 20 home runs and 42 RBIs this season.
Georgia head coach Wes Johnson is off to a solid start in his first season with the Bulldogs. Georgia is 5-7 in SEC play and 24-8 on the season.
The SEC has five of the eight top teams in the country in Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. The SEC is looking like baseball’s strongest conference.
Arkansas remains the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia baseball’s next game is against Kennesaw State at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia, at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 9. The Bulldogs play a series at home against Missouri from Thursday to Saturday.
USA TODAY Sports College Baseball Coaches poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
27-3
775 (31)
–
2
28-3
735
–
3
28-4
716
–
4
26-6
656
–
5
Oregon State
26-4
655
–
6
Vanderbilt
25-7
609
–
7
24-8
580
+3
8
27-4
503
+8
9
26-5
498
+3
10
Virginia
25-7
490
+1
11
East Carolina
23-7
440
+2
12
26-6
432
-5
13
Dallas Baptist
25-6
405
-5
14
UC Irvine
24-4
397
+3
15
Wake Forest
21-10
284
+7
16
Virginia Tech
21-8
216
-1
17
22-10
192
-3
18
17-14
187
-9
19
UCF
21-8
186
+8
20
Coastal Carolina
22-9
166
+1
21
22-7
142
+2
22
22-8
128
+7
23
Mississippi State
21-12
114
+3
24
Louisiana
24-8
109
+12
25
Oklahoma State
21-11
94
+7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU
Other Receiving Votes
South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1