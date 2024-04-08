Georgia falls out of USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs have dropped from the top-25 rankings after losing their most recent series at Mississippi State. Georgia received 45 votes in the April 8 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. The Bulldogs would be ranked No. 29 based on the number of votes they received.

Georgia baseball went 1-2 over the weekend in a controversial series against Mississippi State that featured multiple ejections. Star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon continues to shine for Georgia. Condon has 20 home runs and 42 RBIs this season.

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson is off to a solid start in his first season with the Bulldogs. Georgia is 5-7 in SEC play and 24-8 on the season.

The SEC has five of the eight top teams in the country in Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. The SEC is looking like baseball’s strongest conference.

Arkansas remains the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia baseball’s next game is against Kennesaw State at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia, at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 9. The Bulldogs play a series at home against Missouri from Thursday to Saturday.

USA TODAY Sports College Baseball Coaches poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Arkansas 27-3 775 (31) – 2 Clemson 28-3 735 – 3 Texas A&M 28-4 716 – 4 Tennessee 26-6 656 – 5 Oregon State 26-4 655 – 6 Vanderbilt 25-7 609 – 7 Duke 24-8 580 +3 8 Kentucky 27-4 503 +8 9 Florida State 26-5 498 +3 10 Virginia 25-7 490 +1 11 East Carolina 23-7 440 +2 12 North Carolina 26-6 432 -5 13 Dallas Baptist 25-6 405 -5 14 UC Irvine 24-4 397 +3 15 Wake Forest 21-10 284 +7 16 Virginia Tech 21-8 216 -1 17 Alabama 22-10 192 -3 18 Florida 17-14 187 -9 19 UCF 21-8 186 +8 20 Coastal Carolina 22-9 166 +1 21 Nebraska 22-7 142 +2 22 Oregon 22-8 128 +7 23 Mississippi State 21-12 114 +3 24 Louisiana 24-8 109 +12 25 Oklahoma State 21-11 94 +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU

Other Receiving Votes

South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1

