Georgia facing former UGA DL Tymon Mitchell in national championship

The Georgia Bulldogs will face former Georgia defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell in the national championship game. Mitchell announced that he was transferring to the TCU Horned Frogs in the spring of 2022.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound rising redshirt junior, played in eight career games at Georgia and recorded 11 total tackles. The former three-star class of 2019 recruit has had a larger role for TCU in 2022.

Mitchell has 18 total tackles and three sacks for the Horned Frogs. He recorded one tackle in the College Football Playoff against Michigan. Mitchell gives the Horned Frogs some championship experience and familiarity with the Bulldogs. He is a part of TCU’s defensive line rotation, but is not one of their top contributors.

Tymon Mitchell was expected to have a slightly larger role for the Bulldogs in 2022, but he transferred following spring practice. It is safe to say that Mitchell’s transfer ended up working out pretty well.

Mitchell has two seasons of eligibility remaining at TCU after the national championship.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell has made consecutive national championship games. Joshua Jones/Online Athens

Mitchell played high school football for Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Several of Georgia’s transfers had quite an impact during the 2022 college football season.

Mitchell was Georgia’s only defensive lineman to transfer during the 2022 offseason. The Bulldogs have had more than 10 players enter the portal after winning the national championship last season.

