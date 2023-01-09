Georgia to face Texas Christian University in college football championship
The undefeated University of Georgia Bulldogs are facing the TCU Horned Frogs to win the college football championship game in Los Angeles Monday night.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top [more]
Quay Walker has now been ejected twice this season.
The Sentry TOC offered a huge purse as a designated event. Here's how it was paid out on Sunday at Kapalua.
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
The Browns figure to look a lot different when they start training camp than what they looked like when they left Pittsburgh after Sunday's loss.
The schools that have repeated as college football national champions include are some of sports' biggest names. Georgia can join the group Monday.
Georgia vs TCU game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023
The playoff schedule is officially here.
Sam Howell shined in his first NFL start on Sunday, stating his claim to be in the mix for the Commanders' QB1 job next season.