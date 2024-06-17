Georgia will 'give everything' at Euro 2024 - Sagnol

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol played with distinction for Bayern Munich [Getty Images]

Manager Willy Sagnol says tournament debutants Georgia will "give everything we have" at Euro 2024.

Georgia face Turkey in their opening Group F game at Euro 2024 in Dortmund on Tuesday (17:00 BST).

Sagnol's side qualified for their first international major tournament by beating Greece in a penalty shootout in the play-off final.

"We are somewhat the wildcard, slipping into this tournament rather unnoticed," said boss Sagnol.

"What's certain is that whether we're playing Portugal, Czech Republic or Turkey, we will never give up and give everything we have."

Turkey want to win 'from the start'

Turkey failed to qualify from the group stages of the previous two tournaments but manager Vincenzo Montella has eyes on "winning matches from the start".

"We want to make our fans proud and play with passion and courage," said Montella.

"We have a nice mix of young, talented players and guys like Calhanoglu, who are experienced role models, so we have a chance.

"We have some big absentees because of injuries but we have to focus and have faith in the people we have here with us.

"We didn't get through the group stage in our last two, so we really need to start taking points and winning matches from the start."

How can I watch Turkey v Georgia?

The match will be shown live on BBC One at 17:00 BST on 18 June.

There is full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and you can also follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Match stats

The sides have never met in a major tournament but Turkey have won three of their friendly encounters (W3-D1-L1).

Georgia beat Greece in a penalty shootout in the play-off final to qualify for their first major tournament.

Turkey failed to make it out of the group stage at Euro 2020 after losing to Italy, Wales and Switzerland.

These two sides have not met since 2012, when Turkey won 3-1.

Turkey have never won the opening game of their previous five European Championship matches.