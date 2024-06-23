Georgia Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Georgia have impressed at Euro 2024 but they are still searching for their first victory after a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic. What are their remaining fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group F has given Georgia an interesting debut on the major international tournament scene, sitting alongside Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic. Willy Sagnol’s men have been flying up the Fifa world rankings of late but nevertheless struggled during qualifying for this tournament, finishing fourth of five in Group A behind Spain, Scotland and Norway, with just two wins and eight points from eight matches. However, their performance in the Uefa Nations League was enough to put them into the qualification playoffs, finishing top of Group C4 with five wins and a draw from six games against Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Gibraltar. From there, Georgia beat Luxembourg 2-0 and Greece on penalties to book their place in Germany.

Just how far can these underestimated debutants go this summer?

Group F – Matchday One

It’s vital that Georgia get off to a good start if they’re to stand a chance this summer and in Turkey, they might have the perfect opportunity. Here, they face a team often labelled as dark horses at the Euros, but regularly weighed down by the title with group stage exits and just one point from their last two appearances at the tournament. These nations haven’t met since way back in 2012, so Georgia may also feel they have the element of surprise in their favour.

Group F – Matchday Two

Group F Date Fixture Ground 22/06 Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic Volksparkstadion, Hamburg *All times BST

This is another key game for Georgia given Portugal lie in wait in the third match. If they’ve already beaten Turkey, they can likely afford a draw but if it was a defeat in that opener, Georgia will have to go all out for the three points. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two nations, so neither will have any true indication of what to expect on the day.

Group F – Matchday Three

Nobody will be underestimating Georgia at these Euros, but it would be one of the greatest shocks in tournament history were they to beat Portugal. It’s highly likely Roberto Martinez’s men will be sitting pretty on six points by this stage, meaning they could take their foot off the gas. But as mentioned, Georgia will just be hoping they’ve already got the job done. Georgia and Portugal have only ever met once before, with the latter winning a 2008 friendly 2-0 thanks to goals from Joao Moutinho and Simao.