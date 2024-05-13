Georgia enters top-10 of USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs are up four spots in the baseball rankings after winning another SEC series via a sweep. Georgia is the No. 8 team in the May 13 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. Surprisingly, Georgia is ranked behind Clemson (No. 7) even though Georgia defeated the Tigers earlier this season and has a better record than Clemson.

Georgia’s hitting looked dominant against South Carolina. Georgia has won eight straight games and is the hottest team in the SEC. The Bulldogs have posted 10 or more runs in six straight games.

Georgia infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon is the best player in the country. Condon has a chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB draft and is having a historic season. Condon has 34 home runs and 72 RBIs this season. The redshirt sophomore is hitting .454, which is best in the nation.

Georgia is 16-11 in conference play and 38-12 on the season. Georgia is an incredible 28-3 at home and is hoping to host a super regional.

The SEC has four of the five top teams in the country in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. The SEC continues to be baseball’s best conference. Tennessee remains the nation’s No. 1 team.

Georgia baseball’s final series of the season against Florida. The Dawgs host the Gators for a three-game series that begins on Thursday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire