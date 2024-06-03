Georgia eliminates Tech, advances to super regionals
The Georgia Bulldogs used some timely, clutch hitting and pitching to knock off the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia baseball’s 8-6 win over Georgia Tech in extra innings means that the Dawgs are advancing to the super regionals!
Georgia went 3-0 in the Athens Regional. The Dawgs showed grit throughout the regional and including a three-run comeback to defeat Georgia Tech. Georgia got revenge against the Yellow Jackets, who controversially cancelled a game against Georgia earlier this season.
Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch both hit home runs in Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are on a roll entering the super regionals. Corey Collins had a clutch two-run double in extra innings to give Georgia some breathing room. Georgia Tech managed a run in the bottom of the 10th inning, but could not do any more damage.
📺 https://t.co/QaF81Klywx (ESPN+)#GoDawgs | @CoreyGJ6 pic.twitter.com/ccrViOKksE
— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) June 3, 2024
Georgia will host the NC State Wolfpack, who are the No. 10 national seed, in the Athens Super Regional. Georgia is the No. 7 national seed. The winner of Georgia-NC State will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.