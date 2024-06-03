Georgia eliminates Tech, advances to super regionals

The Georgia Bulldogs used some timely, clutch hitting and pitching to knock off the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia baseball’s 8-6 win over Georgia Tech in extra innings means that the Dawgs are advancing to the super regionals!

Georgia went 3-0 in the Athens Regional. The Dawgs showed grit throughout the regional and including a three-run comeback to defeat Georgia Tech. Georgia got revenge against the Yellow Jackets, who controversially cancelled a game against Georgia earlier this season.

Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch both hit home runs in Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are on a roll entering the super regionals. Corey Collins had a clutch two-run double in extra innings to give Georgia some breathing room. Georgia Tech managed a run in the bottom of the 10th inning, but could not do any more damage.

Georgia will host the NC State Wolfpack, who are the No. 10 national seed, in the Athens Super Regional. Georgia is the No. 7 national seed. The winner of Georgia-NC State will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

