Georgia edged by Oklahoma State in WCWS

Jun. 4—Georgia left the tying run on third base, and Oklahoma State fended off the unseeded Bulldogs for a 3-2 win Thursday in the first round of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Trailing 3-1 going into the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs (34-22) got things going as former Cobb County standouts Sydney Chambley (Mount Paran Christian) and Jaiden Fields (Harrison) reached on consecutive at-bats.

After Chambley was forced out at third on Payden Bordeau's fielder's choice, Ellie Armistead doubled to the fence to score Fields. CJ Landrum, pinch-running for Bordeau, was held up at third by coach Lu Harris-Champer.

Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle was able to get out the jam from there, inducing Savana Sikes into a pop up and Sydney Kuma into a groundout to end the game.

Eberle (26-3) allowed seven hits and one unearned run, getting most of her outs on contact. She only struck out two batters.

Oklahoma State (48-10) advanced to face James Madison in the winners' bracket. The unseeded Dukes upset top-seeded Oklahoma in the first game of the day, preventing a potential matchup of the Bedlam rivalry between the Sooners and Cowgirls.

Georgia will face Oklahoma in a losers' bracket game Saturday.

Oklahoma State got on the board in the third inning as Cheyenne Factor's two-run home run narrowly cleared the fence over the outstretched glove of Georgia center fielder Jayda Kearney.

The Bulldogs threatened in the fifth as Chambley and Fields reached base. Bordeau hit a line drive to the fence, but Chambley was thrown out by right fielder Hayley Busby trying to score on a close play at the plate.

Georgia did get on the board in the sixth as Kuma scored on Sara Mosley's single following an obstruction call against Oklahoma State catcher Reagan Wright, but the Cowgirls got the run back on a single by Georgia transfer Alysen Febrey.