Georgia edge rusher Rutgers football lands three-star edge Chase Linton

Another day, another defensive lineman has committed to Rutgers football. On Sunday, Chase Linton committed to the Scarlet Knights.

The junior committed to Rutgers on Sunday while on an official visit.

Linton is a three-star edge rusher from North Atlanta High School (Atlanta, Georgia). He is the No. 48 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 52 recruit in Georgia in the class of 2025 according to On3.

Last year in six games, he had 31 total tackles with two sacks. He also had nine total tackles for a loss as well as a fumble caused and a fumble recovery.

He held offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Georgia State, UMass and Memphis.

His commitment was made official on Sunday when he posted it on social media.

It has been a big weekend for Rutgers with several big commitments. On Saturday, Rutgers landed its first commitment from defensive lineman Miron Gurman. This was followed by athlete Michael Clayton, defensive end Braelyn Bruens and defensive lineman Braxton Kyle.

Kyle and Linton are both from Georgia.

