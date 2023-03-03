Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith runs 4.39 in the 40

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith put on a show Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, clocked a 1.52 10-yard split, had a 41 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.

As NFL Research tweeted, his 40-yard dash was faster than running back Saquon Barkley (4.40), his 10-yard split was quicker than running back Nick Chubb (1.52), his vertical jump was higher than receiver D.K. Metcalf (40 1/2) and his broad jump was longer than edge rusher Von Miller (10 foot, 6 inches).

“Yeah, I’m happy with that,” Smith told Stacey Dales of NFL Media. “I had a good day. I had fun. I just felt like I couldn’t be 100 percent in the drills, so I’m going to save everything else for the Pro Day and show everybody I can still move around and I can still run.”

Smith tore a pectoral muscle in Georgia’s win over Florida in October, so he did not participate in the bench press.

Smith appeared upset after his 40-yard dash, saying later he didn’t think he ran his best. But it was the second-fastest time for a defensive lineman since 2003, behind only the 4.36 that Virginia Tech’s Amaré Barno ran a year ago.

Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore also showed out. The 6-foot-2, 282-pounder ran a 4.49 in the 40, clocked a 1.61 10-yard split, had a 37.5-inch vertical jump and went 10-5 in the broad jump.

