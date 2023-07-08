Georgia edge rusher Maurice Davis commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss football bounced back on the recruiting trail on Saturday, landing Class of 2024 edge rusher Maurice Davis.

Davis, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Dougherty High School in Albany, Georgia, is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He is also ranked as the No. 598 overall recruit in the country, the No. 40 edge-rusher, and the No. 72 player in Georgia in this cycle.

"WE HOME!!!!" Davis wrote on Twitter, making his announcement.

He also reported scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Colorado, Louisville, Cincinnati and Memphis, among many other programs.

Ole Miss' Class of 2024 ranked 29th in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite before Davis' addition. The Rebels lost a commitment from four-star quarterback Demond Williams on Friday.

Davis is the first edge rusher to commit to Ole Miss in the 2024 cycle.

