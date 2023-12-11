Georgia edge rusher Daniel Ndukwe becomes third ex-JMU recruit to commit to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON – Daniel Ndukwe, a 2024 edge rusher from Arabia Mountain High School in the Atlanta area, announced his commitment to Indiana on Monday afternoon. Ndukwe became the third former James Madison commit to flip to IU since Curt Cignetti’s hiring.

Like quarterback Alberto Mendoza and defensive lineman Mario Landino, Ndukwe added his Indiana offer on the same day he announced his decommitment from the Dukes. He quickly scheduled an official visit to Bloomington, which Ndukwe took this weekend.

He needed little time to think over his decision, before confirming his plan to follow Cignetti and staff from Harrisonburg to Bloomington via Instagram Monday. It’s worth pointing out IU’s three flips from Cignetti’s former program have so far come at quarterback and defensive line, two positions wherein Cignetti opted to carry his assistant over from JMU.

A track-and-field athlete as well, Ndukwe, a three-star prospect per 247Sports, helped Arabia Mountain make the playoffs in football in one of Georgia’s most competitive classifications.

He’s listed at 6-3, 225 pounds.

Reconfirmations mark Monday as well

Cignetti also got double-barreled good news in retention Monday as well. Georgia running back Justus Savage affirmed his commitment carrying over from the old staff, after taking a weekend visit, while safety Jordan Grier (23 tackles, 1.5 for loss) elected to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Bloomington.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football recruiting Daniel Ndukwe commits to IU, Curt Cignetti