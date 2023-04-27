Georgia EDGE could be target for Steelers in 1st round

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, a player to watch for the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 17 in the 2023 NFL draft is Georgia standout edge rusher Nolan Smith. Fowler was on 93.7 The Fan and said Smith isn’t going to make it past 17, per teams he’s talked to.

“Nolan Smith, pass rusher out of Georgia, that’s another player I’m watching. Teams that I talked to say he won’t get past 17”, Fowler said. “That’s their expectation, so that would imply that Pittsburgh could have some interest there too.”

In a draft class where guys like Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and Myles Murphy are getting all the attention, Smith is a bonafide sleeper pick.

History says the Steelers should pass on an edge rusher here but Smith could break the curse of Jarvis Jones. The last time the Steelers drafted an edge rusher at No. 17, it turned out to be the biggest bust of the Kevin Colbert era.

Edge rusher is a top need for the Steelers this offseason. The Steelers do not have a viable third pass rusher on the team at outside linebacker and Alex Highsmith is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and coming off of a breakout season.

Let us know in the comments if you would be good with the Steelers drafting Smith in the first round.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Steelers showing interest in Houston EDGE D'Anthony Jones Steelers are wise to be cautious of CB Joey Porter Jr. 2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round draft order

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire