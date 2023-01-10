Georgia early favorites to win 2024 college national championship

Georgia early favorites to win third straight national title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Georgia finally stopped scoring touchdowns against TCU, and the team is already starting to think about a three-peat.

The Bulldogs became the first program in over a decade to successfully defend a national title. After beating Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia dropped the hammer on TCU with an unprecedented 65-7 rout at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

No team has won three straight national titles since the 1930s, but Kirby Smart’s team is poised to be a powerhouse once again next season. Will the Dawgs continue to take over college football, or will someone knock them off their perch?

Here’s a way-too-early look at Georgia’s national title chances and which teams could compete for college football’s crown.

Who is favored to win the 2024 College Football Playoff?

Georgia is the top dog when it comes to 2024 CFP odds. The team has +250 odds to win next season’s championship, according to our partner, PointsBet.

The team is set to lose some key players, including quarterback Stetson Bennett and potential No. 1 draft pick Jalen Carter. While a quarterback battle is set to take place, other star contributors like tight end Brock Bowers, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and cornerback Javon Bullard are set to return since they aren’t even eligible for the draft yet.

2024 College Football Playoff odds

Next on the list are two teams whose seasons ended against Georgia within the last two years.

Ohio State has the second-best odds at +400. The Buckeyes had a chance to beat the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, but their last-second field goal attempt sailed wide to close out a heartbreaking 42-41 defeat.

Alabama is next on the list with +425 odds. The Crimson Tide lost their chance at becoming a repeat champion last January when they lost to Georgia in Indianapolis. This season, Nick Saban’s squad missed the College Football Playoff for the second time since the format was instituted for the 2014 season.

Like Georgia, both Ohio State and Alabama will turn to new quarterbacks next season. Bama’s Bryce Young already declared for the NFL draft, and the Buckeyes’ C.J. Stroud is expected to join Young as an early first-round pick in April.

Here is a look at the 10 teams given the most likely odds of winning the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston:

Georgia: +250

Ohio State: +400

Alabama: +425

Michigan: +750

Clemson: +1200

USC: +1200

Texas: +1700

LSU: +2000

Penn State: +2000

Notre Dame: +2500

As for this season’s runner-up, TCU has +6000 odds to win the 2024 title.

