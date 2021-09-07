Georgia DT Jordan Davis earns national honor for performance vs Clemson

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a major reason why UGA was able to shutdown Clemson’s high-powered offense on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs recorded seven sacks, allowed just three points and gave up two yards rushing versus a Tiger’s offense filled with NFL talent.

Davis led UGA’s front with a sack, three tackles and two tackles for loss, which earned him Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors on top of being named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

The Nagurski award is given at the end of the year to the top defensive player in college football.

After helping stifle Clemson in a 10-3 season-opening win, senior DT Jordan Davis of @GeorgiaFootball is the season's first Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. https://t.co/P1dii4sqUv pic.twitter.com/FppJNR2HkZ — Nagurski Trophy (@NagurskiTrophy) September 7, 2021

It’s not everyday that a nose tackle lights up an offense on the stat sheet. Most of the time, the big guys in the middle are used to take up multiple blockers and free up other defenders. Not for All-SEC Davis , though, the Charlotte native had the biggest performance of his career, in his home town, in one of the biggest games of the year. Not bad for a former three-star recruit.

The sky is the limit for Davis and this stout Georgia defense in 2021. The Bulldogs will kickoff versus UAB in Athens on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.