Georgia DT Jalen Carter to skip combine workouts

The NFL combine will begin this week in Indianapolis and NFL draft prospects gather for a massive NFL draft audition with medical exams, interviews and workouts.

However, not all the top players will be participating in drills and workouts.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, considered among the best players in the draft, will not participate in the workout portion of the combine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He will still participate in interviews, though, so teams will be able to get to know him.

He will wait until his pro day to work out.

Carter could be drafted as high as No. 1 overall. He could be in play for the Arizona Cardinals, who have the third overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound interior defender is the No. 1 player in the draft by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

Part of Georgia’s national championship team two straight seasons, in 2022, in 13 games, he had 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

