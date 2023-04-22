Georgia DT Bear Alexander to choose between Texas, others on Sunday

Georgia transfer defensive tackle Bear Alexander is set to make his transfer decision on Sunday. The choice of destination could have have a huge impact on the college football world in 2023.

The heavy favorite and likely pick for Alexander is Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans. The move would abandon defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s philosophy on defensive linemen and give Southern California a huge presence on the inside.

Texas was also listed as one of the top schools for the former Denton Ryan football player. Albeit as of Friday the Longhorns were not likely to push hard for the interior defensive linemen according to Inside Texas. There’s a real possibility the talented player simply listed the team as one of his top schools to add to suspense.

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis already added veteran depth at defensive tackle with Trill Carter from Minnesota. Time will tell if the Longhorns are a serious contender in the race.

Alexander is set to choose between USC, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Miami and Penn State on Sunday night.

