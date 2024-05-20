Georgia drops one spot in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs slid one spot in the baseball rankings after losing a three-game series to Florida. Georgia is the No. 9 team in the May 20 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Georgia blew a couple of leads against Florida and allowed the Gators to score 30 total runs over the three game series including 19 runs in Game 3. Star Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon, who is the SECs player of the year, finished the regular season with 35 home runs, a .451 batting average and 75 RBIs.

Georgia finishes the regular season 17-13 in conference play and 39-14 overall. Georgia needs to beat LSU and maybe win more games in the SEC baseball tournament in order to host a super regional.

The SEC has the top four teams in the country in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. The SEC is baseball’s best conference. Tennessee remains the nation’s No. 1 team.

Georgia baseball’s next game is on May 21 at 10:30 a.m. ET against LSU in the SEC baseball tournament. The winner of the Georgia-LSU game will face No. 2 Kentucky. The loser will be eliminated from the SEC tournament.

