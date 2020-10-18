AP Top 25: Georgia drops just one spot to No. 4 after losing at No. 2 Alabama

Georgia didn’t drop too far in the AP Top 25 poll after losing at Alabama on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs fell just one spot from No. 3 to No. 4 following their 41-24 loss to the No. 2 Crimson Tide. Notre Dame moved up to No. 3 after beating Louisville 12-7 on Saturday.

Clemson and Alabama stayed as the top two teams following their victories on Saturday. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7.

Ohio State moved up to No. 5 ahead of the Big Ten’s first weekend of football. The Buckeyes replaced North Carolina in the top five after the Tar Heels lost at Florida State on Saturday night. North Carolina fell nine spots to No. 14 where it’s tied with Wisconsin.

Oklahoma State is at No. 6 after its game vs. Baylor on Saturday was delayed to December because of COVID-19 cases at Baylor. Texas A&M moved up to No. 7 after a convincing win at Mississippi State. Penn State, Cincinnati and Florida round out the top 10.

Coastal Carolina is also in this week’s AP poll. The Chanticleers are ranked for the first time after beating Louisiana on Wednesday. CCU is 4-0 and has also beaten Kansas, Campbell and Arkansas State. Both Arkansas State (Kansas State) and Louisiana (Iowa State) beat Big 12 teams earlier this year.

There are five Big Ten teams ranked in the poll ahead of Week 1 in the conference. Michigan is ranked at No. 18 and Minnesota is at No. 21. Those two teams will meet next Saturday night.

Georgia is still a top five team after losing to Alabama. (Photo by UA Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images) More

Full AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State

9. Cincinnati

10. Florida

11. Miami

12. BYU

13. Oregon

14. North Carolina

14. Wisconsin

16. SMU

17. Iowa State

18. Michigan

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kansas State

21. Minnesota

22. Marshall

23. NC State

24. USC

25. Coastal Carolina

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

