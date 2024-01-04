Georgia DL Zion Logue entering the NFL draft

Georgia football defensive lineman Zion Logue is entering the 2024 NFL draft. Logue was expected to declare for the draft after he previously accepted an invitation to play in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Logue, a senior, is a key run-stopped on the Georgia’s defensive front. The Lebanon, Tennessee, native recorded 17 tackles in 14 games for the Bulldogs in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle regularly started throughout this past season and finishes his career with 1.5 sacks. Zion Logue signed as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Senior defensive linemen Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse still have NFL draft decisions to make. Zion Logue announced his plans to enter the NFL draft via social media.

The Bulldogs have added South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod and several top defensive line recruits in the class of 2024. Marshall Thundering Herd transfer defensive lineman Elijah Alston has an upcoming visit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Alston is more of a pass rusher.

