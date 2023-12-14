Georgia DL Zion Logue accepts Shrine Bowl invitation

Georgia football defensive lineman Zion Logue has made his NFL decision. He will play in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, where eligible players have a chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL coaches and scouts.

Logue, a senior, has been a key contributor and leader on the Bulldogs’ defensive front. The Lebanon, Tenn., native signed as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Logue played in all 13 games for Georgia this season, racking up 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Georgia’s defensive line will look much differently next season with upperclassmen like Logue moving on. Seniors Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse still have a decision to make. Both have the option to use the COVID-19 year to add another year of eligibility.

The Bulldogs have been active in the transfer portal to make up for the lost production. Georgia hosted South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod this past weekend. UGA also expects to sign six defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire