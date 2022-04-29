Breaking News:

Titans trade star WR AJ Brown to Eagles in exchange for draft picks

Georgia DL Jordan Davis selected in first-round of 2022 NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis has been selected as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Georgia defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who recruited Davis, is the Eagles’ defensive line coach.

Davis is the second Bulldog taken after Travon Walker went No. 1 overall.

The Charlotte, N.C., native had an incredible season for UGA, racking up Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award honors along with first team All- American and All-SEC mentions.

Davis backed a great season up with an incredible combine performance that vaulted him into a top-20 draft pick.

Recommended Stories