Georgia DL Jordan Davis selected in first-round of 2022 NFL draft

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis has been selected as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the 13th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select DT Jordan Davis.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TuReuyMzOu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022

Former Georgia defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who recruited Davis, is the Eagles’ defensive line coach.

Davis is the second Bulldog taken after Travon Walker went No. 1 overall.

The Charlotte, N.C., native had an incredible season for UGA, racking up Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award honors along with first team All- American and All-SEC mentions.

Davis backed a great season up with an incredible combine performance that vaulted him into a top-20 draft pick.