Georgia DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs star defensive tackle Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Carter announced his decision via Twitter. The former Apopka High School (Florida) standout is one of the top prospects in the draft.

In fact, ESPN recently ranked Carter as the No. 1 player in the 2023 NFL draft. Carter, a former five-star recruit, ends his career with Georgia as a back-to-back national champion.

Carter missed part of the 2022 college football season with a knee injury, but he returned and was a key player in Georgia’s championship run.

Over the past two seasons, Carter has 69 total tackles, six sacks and four pass deflections. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle has incredible athleticism and is excellent at both stopping the run and rushing the passer.

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Georgia fans will always remember Carter’s incredible one-armed sack of LSU quarterback Jalen Daniels in the 2022 SEC championship game.

Carter is fresh off two tackles in the national championship game. He will start the process of preparing for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Other NFL teams with top five picks and needs along the defensive line include the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire