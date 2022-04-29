Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt selected in first-round of 2022 NFL draft

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
In this article:
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt has been selected as the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Wyatt marks the 4th UGA defender taken in the first 28 picks, which sets a record for total number of Georgia Bulldogs to be taken in the first round.

Wyatt will join teammate Quay Walker, who was the Packers’ selection at No. 22 overall, in Green Bay.

Wyatt, a Decatur Ga., native, was a force on the inside of a historic defense. He finished with 39 stops, 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 27 pressures.

