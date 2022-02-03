Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt could be diverse interior presence for Cowboys

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt is a player I have long been enamored with. He’s versatile, and wins with both explosion and establishing leverage. He can two gap and help improve this middle of the road run defense, and he bring pass-rushing upside. He can align anywhere from 0-tech to 5-tech and win the rep.

Not too long after he and his Bulldog teammates hoisted the national champion trophy with their victory over Alabama, the Decatur, GA native thanked his teammates and coaching staff for the journey and began his preparation for the NFL draft. The former Hutchinson Community College transfer played four seasons in Athens, and may just be the perfect Day 2 pickup for a team that likes to find their premiere talent through the draft.

Measurables and Stats

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 315 pounds

Jersey Number: 95

Tackles (2021): 18 solo, 39 total

Impact plays (2021): 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: South Carolina (2021) Arkansas (2021), Charleston Southern (2021), Alabama CC (2021)

Best Game: Arkansas (2021)

Worst Game: Charleston Southern (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Explosiveness: Effective at shooting gaps and consuming double teams. Generates good explosion with his hips. Explosion is so key for him in winning the leverage battle.

Pad Level/Leverage: Keeps his pads fairly low, establishes leverage well. Understands the philosophy low man wins and works to be on the low side every rep.

Pass Rush Plan: Wouldn’t say he has a refined plan but he can string together a couple moves, its getting to the counters when the initial move fails. Tries to out athlete the offensive lineman rather than performing a counter.

Flexibility: Good flexibility in his hips allows for good explosion. In terms of positional flexibility, maybe could hold up as a 1 tech, but I would much prefer him as a 3 tech. Has some flexibility in his ankles, it isn’t overly prominent but its there.

Story continues

Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability: Great explosion helps a lot here, able to quickly penetrate and cause havoc in the backfield.

Performance Evaluation:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Run Defense: Able to eat up double teams and still disengage before making the tackle. Able to anchor his legs in against double teams and virtually become immoveable. Maintains leverage against double teams and is able to work through them. Able to cross face of guards, shoot gaps and make a stop in the backfield.

Versatility: See him align from 0 tech all the way to 5 tech, very versatile player. No concern here. Effective on delayed stunts and twists.

Strength/Power: Attacks with good power, wouldn’t call it elite, but when combined with his explosion it could make for a lethal combo. High motor player.

Block Shedding: Capable of two gapping. Generates leverage and uses it to his advantage here.

Hand Usage: Maintains good active hands, pass rush moves don’t always land but he keeps his hands active.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths: Capable of two gapping, Has some flexibility to his ankles. Fantastic explosiveness, leads to him winning the leverage battle more often than not. Very versatile, see him align all over the defensive line. Has active hands.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t attack with a true plan, has an arsenal of moves but doesn’t string them together consistently. Hasn’t produced the most, but I attribute that to the amount of players on Georgia’s defensive line.

Fit with the Cowboys:

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Wyatt is the presence the Cowboys have long been missing on the defensive line. He can align all over, wins with explosion and establishing leverage. He has a decent toolbox of moves, but has yet to string them together and attack with a true plan. He anchors in well against the run and is a more than a capable two gapper.

The Cowboys have long ignored the interior of their defensive line, but there may have been a slight change in philosophy with the 2021 free agent additions of Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins, and the draft selections in Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa in back-to-back classes. Both Gallimore and Odighizuwa had flashes this year, but are there long term plans with Urban and Watkins? Urban was injured in November and underwent season ending surgery, not to mention he was on a one-year deal. Watkins was as well and had a minimal impact on the year tallying one sack, five TFLs, and two QB hits, though his touchdown return was one of the highlights of the 2021 season.

The Cowboys realized their need on the defensive line as of late and Wyatt could be the missing piece they have been longing for.

Prospect Grade:

Explosiveness (15) 13 Strength/Power (10) 8.5 Pad Level/Leverage (10) 8.5 Block Shedding (10) 8.5 Pass Rush Plan (10) 7 Hand Usage (10) 8.5 Run Defense (10) 8.8 Flexibility (10) 8.35 Versatility (5) 4.5 Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability (10) 8.7

Final Grade:

84.35, 2nd round player

1

1