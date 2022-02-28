Can Georgia’s Derion Kendrick pull off trifecta, convert from offense to defense, transfer, then prosper in pros?

Cornerback Derion Kendrick seems like he made a really smart decision. Recruited by Dabo Sweeney to play in his home state of South Carolina, after three seasons he sought better for himself and transferred to Georgia to be a part of Kirby Smart’s team. It paid off as Kendrick was a member of the CFB national champions this past season, and he played an integral role.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys can stop if they’ve heard this before. Kendrick was recruited out of high school as a wide receiver, but made a transition to cornerback once he got to college. He was an emergency sub during spring practice of 2019 and ended up staying there. Two seasons later he transferred and was a starting corner in the biggest game on the biggest stage. So what does his film look like at this early stage of his development with the NFL waiting for him?

Measurables and Stats

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Listed Height: 5-foot-11

Listed Weight: 202 pounds

Jersey Number: 11

Stats (2021): 24 solo tackles, 41 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 2 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 pass deflections

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Kentucky (2021), Tennessee (2021), Michigan (2021), Alabama NC (2021)

Best Game: Tennessee (2021)

Worst Game: Michigan (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Long speed: Lacks elite long speed, can get torched by speedier receivers, likely why he was used in zone coverage so much to help mask this deficiency. Rumored to run between a 4.5-4.8 so it’s definitely not a strong suit, but he plays faster on tape.

Run Support: Able to keep WRs at bay and not fully engage them with his arm length. Wouldn’t classify him at the most willing, but he is a capable tackler.

COD Ability: Loose oily hips, able to break down suddenly and stay in phase with the WR. Can flips his hips without losing a step. Practically seamless transition ability.

Tackling: Capable, but not the most willing. Will tackle someone if he is the last line of defense or if he is 1 on 1. Don’t expect him to shed a block and make a stop. Can sometimes lower his head while approaching the ball carrier.

Physicality/Toughness: Feisty player, has some dog in him. Likes to get chippy with the WRs.

Performance Evaluation:

Man Coverage: Stays in phase well, anticipates the routes breaking point. Uses the sideline to his advantage. Patient feet in press man. Keys in on the WRs eyes to time his contest of the catch.

Zone Coverage: Adapt in disguising coverages. Primarily used in zone in 2021, looked very comfortable.

Reaction/Recovery: Don’t see him out of phase too often, only times he gets beat is by long speed; and he can’t recover here. But if he gives separation the breaking point, his hip fluidity helps tremendously here.

Ball skills: Fights through the WR until the last possible moment to jar the ball free from their grasp. Ranks in the 24th percentile for arm length among DBs so he lacks super long arms, but still contests the ball well. Comfortable playing with eyes back on QB or on the WR. Tracks ball well.

Awareness: Willing to come off his assignment and make a play on the ball. Great spacial awareness.

Strengths:

Loose, oily hips lead to seamless transitions and fantastic recovery speed. Stays in phase well in man coverage. Keys in on the WRs eyes when the ball is in flight, to time his jump and make a play on the ball. Comfortable playing with eyes on the QB or on the WR. Fantastic spacial awareness, uses the sideline to his advantage.

Weaknesses:

Long speed is his biggest concern, can’t matchup against speedy WRs without getting beat. Not fully engaged in giving the best run support possible, can sometimes lower his head when attempting to make a tackle.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have recognized the deficiency in their secondary and have spent a slew of capital trying to address the issue. In the last two drafts they have spent draft picks on Trevon Diggs (51st overall), Reggie Robinson II (123rd overall) Kelvin Joseph (44th overall) and Nahshon Wright (99th overall) just at the cornerback position. We saw a massive leap in the play of Trevon Diggs as he developed into a ball-hawk in the Dallas secondary. We didn’t see much from Joseph, Wright or Robinson in their time as a Cowboy.

Now the question remains, could the Dallas Cowboys stand to add more talent in the secondary? The Dallas Cowboys allowed 3,980 yards through the air this year, ranking them as 13th in all of the league in terms of yards given up. They ranked the same on passing yards given up on a per game basis with 238.2 yards per game on average. That doesn’t sound like an elite defense.

In the Dan Quinn of old, with his patented cover 3 scheme, I think Kendrick would be very high on the Cowboys draft board (assuming his arm length checks out). But as we have talked about in previous articles, it seems Quinn has undergone a scheme change, and is incorporating significantly more man coverage. Now that doesn’t mean automatically rule out Kendrick to the Cowboys, because if he is there in round 2, it could be too good of a value to pass up. Kendrick is patient in press man, stays in phase with the receiver well and has fantastic recovery ability. His long speed just needs to be schemed to help. Ideally he would fit best in a Cover 3 defense, but with the help of a rangy free safety, that speed issue could be masked and he could survive in a predominantly man or cover 2 scheme.

Prospect Grade:

Man Coverage (15) 12 Run Support (5) 3 Zone Coverage (10) 9 COD Ability (10) 9.5 Reaction/Recovery (10) 9.3 Awareness (10) 8.5 Long speed (10) 7 Tackling (10) 7.2 Ball skills(10) 8 Physicality/Toughness (10) 8.5

Final Grade:

82, 2nd round player

