Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson announces return

Georgia Bulldogs senior defensive tackle Warren Brinson is returning for another season in Athens, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle was Georgia’s highest-graded defensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus.

Brinson finished the 2023 college football season with 21 total tackles and two sacks. Brinson joins several other Bulldogs in opting to return to school instead of entering the NFL draft. Georgia is the way-too-early preseason favorite for the 2024 college football season.

Georgia’s defensive front should be formidable in 2024. The Bulldogs are projected to return Nazir Stackhouse, Jordan Hall, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller, Mykel Williams, and more along the defensive line.

Brinson announced his return to Georgia football via social media:

Warren Brinson and Georgia football will return on Aug. 31 against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs face a very challenging 2024 schedule.

Warren Brinson has over 40 career tackles and 4.0 career sacks.

