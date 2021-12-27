Georgia defensive players break down challenge Michigan’s offense poses

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — It’s a misconception that Michigan football’s offense is all ground and pound. Yes, the Wolverines want to run the ball, but U-M boasts the most explosive plays over 50 yards in all of college football. And it gets it done both on the ground and through the air.

Of course, Michigan will run if it knows it can win the game doing so. But as we’ve seen in other games — Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland — the Wolverines will throw if that’s something that the defense gives.

Now, Georgia’s defense gives very little. It’s statistically among the top defenses in the country and advanced analytics sites like PFF feature the Bulldogs as No. 1. However, UGA fell apart on that side of the ball against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Naturally, the maize and blue are hoping to replicate that success while Georgia is looking for a return to dominance.

It’ll be easier said than done, of course. Michigan’s offensive elite won the Joe Moore Award, and the Wolverines will likely feature the most physical front that the Dawgs have seen all year.

Star defensive tackle Jordan Davis is leery of the Wolverine front, saying there’s really no other team that Georgia has faced that he can compare it to.

“They’re definitely a physical team, and it’s a tremendous challenge for our front seven,” Davis said. “In comparison, I can’t really compare them. Each team is different. But we’re excited to play them. We’re excited for the challenge. We’re just ready to get out there.”

Related

Josh Gattis blown away by Michigan offense in practices before College Football Playoff ‘Nothing is going to stop me” - Michigan players focused on Georgia now that they’re in Florida

The secondary could have its issues, as well. As mentioned, the Wolverines don’t pass much, but when they do, explosive plays are often the result.

Safety Lewis Cine is particularly familiar with one Michigan player, Mike Sainristil, as the two were high school teammates at Everett (Mass.) High School, and remain close friends to this day. When he looks at the maize and blue’s success, he doesn’t think it’s strictly due to Josh Gattis’ scheme or anything — it’s a result of elite players making elite plays.

Story continues

“For one it’s definitely the players, the players they have,” Cine said. “A team wouldn’t be what they are without good players. They have some really good, explosive players from offense, running backs, slot receivers, tight ends, even their quarterbacks. The players make the majority of who they are, and then good coaching with their head coach, receiving coordinators coaching, a lot of those guys I’m familiar with. So it all comes to those two factors really.”

We’ll see which side wins the battle on Dec. 31 when the Wolverines and Bulldogs face off in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens.

List