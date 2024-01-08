Georgia defensive lineman heading to the NFL

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tramel Walthour is off to the NFL, he announced on his Instagram. Walthour was one of the longest tenured defenders on the Georgia defense. The super senior was out of eligibility and now looks ahead to his professional career.

Walthour is a former three-star recruit and was apart of the Bulldogs 2018 signing class. Although he signed on for the Bulldogs, Walthour spent a year at a community college before joining Georgia full-time. He’s been a consistent member of the defense as he saw action over the past five seasons.

The Georgia native made five starts in 2023 and recorded a sack in the SEC championship game against Alabama. He recorded his first career sack against LSU in the 2022 SEC championship. Walthour is highly regarded as a teammate and could help add depth in the later rounds of the NFL draft.

The Bulldogs defensive line will still return multiple players to their defensive line including Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire