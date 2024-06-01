Georgia defensive lineman Braxton Kyle commits to Rutgers football

Saturday is shaping up to be a big day for Rutgers football, with Braxton Kyle representing the second commitment from the weekend’s official visits.

Kyle’s commitment is the second of the day for Rutgers. Defensive lineman Miron Gurman, a three-star from New York, committed on Saturday afternoon.

Last season as a junior, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Kyle had Kyle has 75 total tackles and 13 sacks in 22 games. He plays for North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia).

Rutgers offered Kyle in early March, marking his first Power Five offer. He held offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Marshall, Troy and UAB among others.

Kyle posted his Rutgers commitment on social media:

The commitment of Kyle is the third defensive lineman in this class for Rutgers.In mid-April, three star offensive lineman Jyon Simon from Florida committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Then on Saturday, the aforementioned Gurman gave his verbal to Rutgers whole on his official visit to the Big Ten program.

