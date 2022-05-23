Georgia defensive back R.J. Johnson includes Rutgers football in his top 10

R.J. Johnson released his top 10 programs over the weekend, the three-star athlete including five SEC programs, four from the ACC and one Big Ten program in the cut-down.

A long defensive back from Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, GA), Johnson’s top 10 reflects his national recruitment.

Making the cut for Johnson in his top 10: Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, LSU, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and Louisville.

Johnson is a class of 2023 recruit.

The release of his top 10 is significant because Johnson counts 31 offers in his recruitment. All the programs that made his final 10 are Power Five offers.

He is a three-star who is ranked the No. 65 player in Georgia.

Johnson is a versatile athlete who plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Chargers. He led Eagle’s Landing in receiving yards (averaged 54 yards per game) and his six receiving touchdowns led the team.

He also had an interception that he returned 35 yards last year.

Eagle’s Landing, playing a strong out-of-conference schedule, finished 7-7 last season.