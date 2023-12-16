Georgia defensive back offered by USC as Trojans continue to explore the Peach State

Sprayberry (Marrietta, Georgia) cornerback Mark Manfred announced that he received a scholarship offer from USC. The 6-2, 175-pound Manfred is also considering offers from Clemson, Duke, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and North Carolina.

Manfred finished his junior campaign with 14 receptions for 178 yards and 3 TDs, along with 57 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble. He averaged 28.8 yards across 13 kickoff returns, including 2 TDs, as well as 18.1 yards on 11 punt returns.

Previously in his sophomore year he caught 19 passes for 316 yards and 5 TDs, all while recording 27 tackles and 2 INTs. He averaged 33.6 yards on 8 kickoff returns, including 1 TD.

247 Sports currently classifies him as a three-star cornerback, the 32nd-best cornerback in the class of 2025, and the 34th-best prospect in his class coming out of Georgia.

USC has 17 commits in its 2024 class, four in its 2026 class, but zero in its 2025 class. USC needs to begin to post some results for 2025 as it tries to build future rosters which can compete in the Big Ten and lead the program into the next era of its existence.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire