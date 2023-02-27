Georgia defender Jalen Carter, a top NFL draft prospect, won't work out at NFL combine

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the top players available in the 2023 NFL draft, will not work out at the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis.

Instead, Carter will work out at his Georgia pro day on March 15. He will participate in interviews and undergo a physical examination, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha told ESPN.

Carter, who helped Georgia win its second consecutive national championship last month, is considered a potential Top 5 pick.

He is one of the best defensive prospects in the draft along with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson and Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter could be among the first players selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

Carter appears ready to step into the NFL and become a productive three-down talent with Pro Bowl potential, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his evaluation of the Georgia standout.

Despite ankle and knee injuries during his junior season, Carter was a unanimous All-American in 2022.

Carter earned All-SEC first-team honors, and he was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman.

Carter, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder who will skip his senior season at Georgia, had 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2022.

