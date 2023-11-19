Georgia defeats Vols, extends win streak to 28 games

No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) defeated No. 19 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC), 38-10, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright scored a 75-yard touchdown run on the Vols’ first play from scrimmage with 14 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Wright led Tennessee with 90 rushing yards.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck completed 24-of-30 passing attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III completed 17-of-30 passing attempts for 147 yards.

Georgia extended its win streak to 28 games, tying a Southeastern Conference record.

Tennessee native Dolly Parton performed “Rocky Top” between the first and second quarters.

