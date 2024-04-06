Georgia defeats Lady Vols to even SEC series

No. 3 Georgia (31-7, 7-4 SEC) defeated No. 6 Tennessee (29-6, 9-2 SEC), 3-2, Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

With the victory, the Bulldogs tied the SEC series despite being outhit by the Lady Vols, 5-4. Georgia never trailed in the contest.

McKenna Gibson went 1-for-3 for Tennessee. She recoded one RBI, while Laura Mealer, batting in the leadoff spot in place of the injured Kiki Milloy, went 1-for-4 and recorded one run.

Alannah Leach went 1-for-3 and recorded one double. Rylie West went 1-for-3 and Destiny Rodriguez went 0-for-2. She recorded one RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Payton Gottshall (12-3) recorded a loss for the Lady Vols. She pitched six innings in relief and allowed one run and one hit, while recording seven strikeouts.

Charli Orsini started for the Lady Vols. She pitched one inning and allowed two runs, three hits and one walk. Orsini recorded one strikeout.

