Georgia DB Richard LeCounte hospitalized after traffic accident

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a traffic accident on Saturday.

The university announced that LeCounte was hospitalized as a result of the incident, which occurred Saturday evening in Athens after the team returned from its road win over Kentucky. LeCounte remains hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. A full recovery is expected.

“We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicals, nurses and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time,” Ron Courson, Georgia’s director of sports medicine, said in a statement.

According WSB-TV in Atlanta, police said LeCounte was riding a dirt bike and was struck by a vehicle that was turning left into a gas station. Upon impact, LeCounte and his dirt bike were thrown in another lane and hit another car.

According to UGASports.com, LeCounte suffered a concussion and injured his ribs in the incident.. He also is dealing with “cuts, scrapes and bruises.” Per ESPN, LeCounte also injured his shoulder in the incident but will not need surgery.

LeCounte is one of Georgia’s top players on defense. He accumulated a career-high 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in the Bulldogs’ 14-3 win over Kentucky in Lexington earlier Saturday. ESPN is reporting that LeCounte is expected to miss “at least a few weeks.”

Georgia, now 4-1 and ranked No. 5 in the country, is scheduled to play a pivotal SEC East game against rival No. 10 Florida in Jacksonville next Saturday.

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a traffic accident on Saturday night.

