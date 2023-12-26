Georgia DB Nyland Green transfers to Big Ten school

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Nyland Green is transferring to the Purdue Boilerakers. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is part of a large number of Bulldogs in the secondary to transfer this offseason.

Nyland Green is a former five-star recruit. He’s ranked as the No. 6 player in the transfer portal and the No. 1 cornerback, per 247Sports.

Former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown is now the head coach at Syracuse. Brown’s departure is a big reason why many of Georgia’s defensive backs have entered the transfer portal.

Nyland Green, a redshirt sophomore, played in all 13 of Georgia’s games this season. Green recorded seven tackles and a pass deflection in 2023. Green is looking to have a larger role at Purdue.

Green missed out of the starting job at Georgia this year. Instead, the Dawgs elected to start sophomore Daylen Everette. Defensive back Julian Humphrey also saw significant playing time at outside cornerback before he suffered an injury and missed the last few games of the year.

Nyland Green announced his decision to transfer to Purdue via social media.

