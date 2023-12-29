Georgia DB not in the transfer portal yet, per Kirby Smart

Georgia Bulldogs freshman defensive back Daniel Harris posted on Christmas that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. However, Harris has since deleted that social media post.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart says that Daniel Harris has not entered the transfer portal. Smart informed the media of Harris’ status ahead of the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Just because someone has posted he’s going in the portal doesn’t mean he is. You have to go in the portal and he has not.

Daniel Harris’ return would be helpful for the Georgia secondary, which has seen a significant amount of change this offseason. Several Bulldog cornerbacks have entered the transfer portal and former defensive backs coach Fran Brown is now the head coach at Syracuse.

Daniel Harris was ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. Harris played in five games for Georgia this season. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback played high school football for Gulliver Prep and is from Miami, Florida.

If Daniel Harris stays at Georgia, then he would provide experienced depth for the Bulldog secondary next season.

