Georgia DB no longer with program

Georgia football’s secondary will be a little lighter when the Bulldogs begin fall camp as Texas A&M transfer defensive back Smoke Bouie is no longer with the program, per head coach Kirby Smart.

“Smoke is no longer with our team. It’s been that way for a while. He’s kind of mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him nothing but the best,” Smart said on Tuesday. “It’s very disappointed that his stay was short, but it was a decision that was made on both parties, and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best. He’s from the hometown where I’m from. I know a lot of people back there, but it was the decision that was made.”

Bouie, a former four-star Georgia commit that flipped to Texas A&M in 2022, spent one season as an Aggie before transferring to Athens.

The Bulldogs do have depth in the secondary to make up for Bouie’s exit. Bouie was projected to play corner for the Bulldogs, where Georgia returns starters Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard.

Former five-star recruits Nyland Green, Daylen Everette and A.J. Harris will have an opportunity to contribute as well.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire