Georgia Bulldogs defense back Christopher Smith returned to school for another season to help boost his NFL draft stock and to try to win another national championship. Smith has certainly has helped his 2023 NFL draft stock in the first half of the year.

The senior made the midseason all-riser team for the Senior Bowl. Christopher Smith has 21 total tackles, two interceptions, and three pass deflections this season.

Smith has been solid in coverage and has provided excellent run support throughout the season. Smith, freshman Malaki Starks, and veteran Dan Jackson have all played well at the safety position for Georgia this year.

Jim Nagy announced the Senior Bowl’s all-riser team via Twitter:

2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason DEFENSIVE All-Riser Team was selected off first half of CFB season. All players have risen two rounds or more on @seniorbowl board from junior tape grades. 📈#BestoftheBest#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/SDO6zDBwid — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 21, 2022

Georgia did not have any players that made Nagy’s all-riser offensive team. However, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has grabbed Nagy’s attention with some of his impressive performances this season.

Christopher Smith took advantage of the 2020 college football season not counting against players’ eligibility. He elected to return to Athens for a fifth season in 2022. Smith has five interceptions in his career at Georgia.

List

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released after Week 8

More Football!

Georgia DB named as a Senior Bowl riser 4-star CB Chris Peal commits to Georgia football 'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Florida Prep Part 1 feat. UGA WR Tavarres King Giants place linebacker Azeez Ojulari on IR Georgia football's win over Oregon continues to look impressive

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire