Georgia DB Malaki Starks talks ‘Hate Week’ ahead of Georgia Tech

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry may not be as competitive lately as it used to be, but the Bulldogs aren’t treating Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate lightly by any means.

Georgia’s staff has instilled intensity in practice this week leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff (ABC) in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks described “Hate Week” preparation to the media on Tuesday.

“It’s intense,” Starks said. “It’s Hate Week. Everything kind of goes up a little more … Georgia Tech week around here, there’s nothing playful about it.”

The undefeated Bulldogs have four on-field assistant coaches on staff that played in the rivalry as UGA players themselves: head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, wide receivers coach Brian McClendon and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

“Coach Smart gave us a history lesson earlier this week … Just a history lesson about Georgia and Georgia Tech and how long it goes,” Starks said.

On the flip side, Georgia Tech has its fair share of players and coaches familiar with the rivalry. Head coach Brent Key is a former Yellow Jacket and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner served as an assistant under Smart in Athens.

Former Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and tight end Brett Seither will suit up for the first time against their former team after transferring in the offseason.

The Bulldogs have controlled the series easily as of late, winning five-straight by a combined total score of 217-49. That said, the Yellow Jackets, who have two ranked wins on the season (Miami, UNC), would like nothing more than to throw a wrench in Georgia’s season before next week’s matchup with No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game.

