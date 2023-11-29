Georgia DB Malaki Starks named Jim Thorpe Award finalist

Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks is one of three finalists for the 2023 Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.

Other finalists include Iowa’s Cooper DeJean and Air Force’s Trey Taylor.

Starks has totaled 43 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions this year as one of the leaders of a stout Georgia secondary. Georgia’s defense is preparing to face Jalen Milroe and Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Starks earned Freshman All-American honors last season after racking up 68 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

The former five-star prospect and Jefferson, Georgia, native has yet to miss a single game in a Bulldogs uniform. He would become UGA’s second Jim Thorpe Award winner after Deandre Baker in 2018.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire