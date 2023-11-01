Georgia DB Malaki Starks named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

Georgia safety Malaki Starks has been named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation’s top defensive back.

The sophomore is third on the team with 29 tackles and has two interceptions on the season. University of Georgia Athletics released a statement on Tuesday.

“Georgia sophomore safety Malaki Starks has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation’s top defensive back, according to an announcement from the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday.”

Starks has followed up his Freshman All-American season with another impressive campaign in 2023. Georgia currently sits seventh nationally in scoring defense (14.8 points per game) and eight in yards allowed per game (272.1 yards per game).

Former Georgia cornerback Dandre Baker won the 2018 Thorpe Award and safety Christopher Smith, a Las Vegas Raider, was a semifinalist last season.

Starks and the Bulldogs return home this week to take on No. 14 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) for Homecoming in Athens. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, televised on CBS.

